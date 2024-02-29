Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Nazim Samadov has met with Minister of Transport and Logistics of the country Mohamed Abdeljalil.

The pair had a broad exchange of views on the prospects for development of relations between the two countries in the field of transport, as well as the implementation of the provisions of the framework agreement in the logistics realm between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Morocco inked during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Rabat last November, and the establishment of an inter-ministerial working group.

The meeting also centered on the establishment of direct air flights, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the sectors of tourism, water, land and railway transport.

News.Az