Azerbaijan, Morocco hold political consultations in Baku

The talks were co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Omar Kadiri, Director General for Asia and Oceania Affairs at Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Expatriates, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Morocco relations in political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, energy, transport, tourism, education, and sports. Discussions also explored new opportunities for strengthening future collaboration.

The delegations praised the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco on multilateral international platforms and emphasized the importance of continuing this constructive partnership.

The Moroccan side also briefed Azerbaijani officials on recent regional developments, ongoing peace initiatives, and the restoration and reconstruction work taking place in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, highlighting shared priorities in diplomacy and development.