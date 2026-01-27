Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss energy cooperation

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met in Baku with Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, and Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the World Bank, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed ongoing energy projects in Azerbaijan and discussed future collaboration in renewable energy development, energy efficiency, modernization of electricity grids, energy storage systems, rooftop solar initiatives, and regional energy ventures.

Special attention was given to the AZURE project, jointly implemented with the World Bank. Participants highlighted its importance in ensuring the sustainable integration of renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s national power grid.

The discussions also emphasized the need to modernize, digitize, and strengthen power transmission and distribution networks amid growing electricity demand from data centers, artificial intelligence technologies, and electric vehicles.

Another key topic was cooperation on the Caspian–Black Sea–European Green Energy Corridor project. The parties reviewed how this initiative aligns with the Georgian–Romanian Black Sea Submarine Cable project and its contribution to European energy security and regional energy integration.

The meeting further addressed Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a regional energy supplier, both in gas exports and electricity transmission. Progress in energy efficiency programs, future targets, and the potential to reduce energy consumption in public buildings were also discussed, alongside the activities of Azerbaijan’s Energy Efficiency Fund and the application of international best practices.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy partnership and supporting sustainable energy development in Azerbaijan and the wider region.