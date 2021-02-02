Azerbaijan mulls opportunities for co-op with Italy in restoration of its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting through videoconferencing with Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the opportunities for cooperation with Italian companies in restoration of the liberated from the occupation territories.

They exchanged views on the organization of a "Web Mission" which envisages the involvement of Italian companies with its sectoral associations and public companies in the restoration and reconstruction work to be implemented in the liberated territories from occupation as a continuation of the visit of the Italian co-chair to Azerbaijan on December 8-9 last year, as well as holding discussions with the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in various areas and holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

News.Az