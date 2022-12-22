Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names new acting minister of culture

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order on the dismissal of Adil Karimli from his post as First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

Under another presidential order, Adil Karimli was appointed Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Culture.

In addition, until the appointment of the Minister of Culture, the temporary performance of duties was entrusted to First Deputy Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.


