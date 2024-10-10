Azerbaijan National Defense University launches Chinese language course

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Language Center of the Military Administration Institute of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University (NDU) officially launched the Chinese Language course.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dean Tao, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Azerbaijan, Wang Lei, Military Attaché of the Embassy and other guests, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. The speakers addressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting the role of the Chinese language in enhancing collaboration in the military field. They also extended their best wishes for the success of the course participants.During the artistic portion of the ceremony, guests were treated to performances of traditional Chinese national dance and tea art. These artistic compositions captured the interest of the attendees.The course is set to continue until December 30 of the current year.

