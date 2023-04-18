Azerbaijan national team wins first medal at European Wrestling Championship in Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani national team won the first medal at the European Wrestling Championship in Zagreb (Croatia), News.az reports.

Aliabbas Rzazade, who competes in the 57 kg weight category, overtook Horst Lehr from Germany in the first match. In the semi-finals, the Azerbaijani wrestler met with the Italian Simone Piroddu. Rzazade won a tense match with a score of 12:8 and reached the final.

In the decisive match, the representative of Azerbaijan met with the Turkish wrestler Suleiman Atli. Rzazade, having won with a score of 12:2, became the European champion for the first time.

