Zagreb
Tag:
Zagreb
Strong start for Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers at World Championships
15 Sep 2025-12:11
Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at international tournament in Zagreb
10 Feb 2025-11:44
Seven-year-old girl killed, several injured in Croatia school knife attack
20 Dec 2024-15:32
Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler wins gold at int’l tournament in Zagreb
15 Jan 2024-07:26
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold at Zagreb Open 2024
13 Jan 2024-08:39
Azerbaijani wrestler to battle for bronze medal at Zagreb Open 2024
11 Jan 2024-21:23
Azerbaijan’s landmine problem highlighted at international conference in Zagreb
16 Oct 2023-11:29
Azerbaijani FM visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb
06 Sep 2023-19:04
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team rank 2nd at European Championships
23 Apr 2023-23:57
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team crowned European champions for 4th time
20 Apr 2023-05:22
