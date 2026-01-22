Azerbaijan, NATO explore cybersecurity cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and NATO have discussed expanding cooperation in cybersecurity and other security-related fields, as part of ongoing partnership mechanisms between the two sides.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska to review current collaboration frameworks, future partnership prospects, and shared approaches to regional and international security challenges, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation, noting that ongoing dialogue and joint activities within existing partnership structures contribute positively to regional security. Opportunities for collaboration in mine clearance, cybersecurity, and additional security sectors were specifically explored.

The discussions also highlighted Azerbaijan’s experience participating in NATO-led peace support operations and missions, including its involvement in Afghanistan. NATO representatives praised Azerbaijan’s contributions to international security initiatives, as well as reforms in the defense sector and efforts to enhance interoperability with NATO standards.

Participants recalled with appreciation the visit of NATO member states’ permanent representatives to Azerbaijan in November last year, describing it as an important step in strengthening mutual engagement.

The meeting further addressed the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, diplomatic efforts toward achieving lasting regional peace, confidence-building measures, and agreements reached during the August 8 Washington summit. Regional transportation and connectivity projects were also discussed as part of broader stability and development efforts.

The talks reflect Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with NATO as a key partner in addressing evolving security challenges, particularly in the fields of cyber resilience and post-conflict stabilization.

News.Az