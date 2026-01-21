France rejects Trump's drug price comment, labels it 'fake news'

+ ↺ − 16 px

France dismissed as "fake news" on Wednesday Donald Trump's claim that he had pressured President Emmanuel Macron into raising domestic drug prices after the U.S. leader threatened sweeping tariffs on French imports to the United States.

It was the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two NATO allies as Trump's threat to take control of Greenland and to impose tariffs on any country that stands in his way puts transatlantic relations under unprecedented strain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"It is being claimed that President @Emmanuel Macron increased the price of medicines," the French presidency wrote on social media platform X.

"He does not set their prices. They are regulated by the social security system and have, in fact, remained stable. Anyone who has set foot in a French pharmacy knows this."

The Elysee used a GIF of Trump mouthing the words "fake news" in front of a microphone, with the same words in writing underneath.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he had threatened Macron with tariffs to cajole him into increasing drug prices in France.

News.Az