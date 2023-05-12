Azerbaijan Naval Force servicemen take part in "Kurtaran - 2023" exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Force participated in the "Kurtaran - 2023" underwater search and rescue exercises held in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the plan of the exercises, the tasks on searching for the sunken submarine using robots, assessing its state, rescuing the crew, providing them with food and medical supplies through divers were accomplished.

It should be noted that 37 representatives from 17 countries participated in the international exercises.

