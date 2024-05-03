Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Emergencies Ministry analyze results of joint tactical exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event was held regarding the results of the Wave – 2024 joint tactical exercise involving servicemen and equipment of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The final results of the Wave – 2024 joint tactical exercise, held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, were analyzed at the event attended by representatives of the Navy and MES.

It was noted that in the joint tactical exercise, the ships and personnel successfully accomplished all assigned tasks. It was emphasized that the staff showed high professionalism and perseverance.

At the end, the excelled in the exercise were awarded.

News.Az