Azerbaijan needs to address issue of mined territories at international level

Azerbaijan needs to address issue of mined territories at international level

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, unfortunately, is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, News.az reports.

More than 98,000 hectares have been cleared today.

Since the end of the second Garabagh war, 307 persons have been harmed by mines in Azerbaijani territory that has been freed from occupation. Additionally, 251 (101 civilians) of them were hurt, and 56 (43 civilians) of them were killed.

Following the local anti-terrorist actions, a sad new fact came to light. The surviving members of the Armenian military have placed at least 500,000 additional mines on Azerbaijani soil.

News.Az