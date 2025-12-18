Azerbaijan, Netherlands confirm interest in deepening partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation during high-level meetings held in The Hague.

Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, met with senior Dutch officials, including Foreign Trade and Development Minister Aukje de Vries, senior officials from the Foreign Ministry, members of the Dutch Senate, and national security advisers. The talks focused on strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Both sides noted a positive momentum in political relations throughout 2025, highlighting meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as well as ongoing consultations between foreign ministries and reciprocal high-level visits.

Discussions emphasized the importance of organizing further high-level exchanges, maintaining regular political consultations, and identifying new areas of cooperation. Parliamentary cooperation was also highlighted as a key tool for building trust and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

Amirbayov briefed Dutch counterparts on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, post-conflict reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, and challenges related to landmine contamination. The Dutch side welcomed progress toward normalization and expressed full support for the peace process.

The meetings also covered Azerbaijan–EU relations, regional transport connectivity, and prospects for expanding economic cooperation. Talks with Dutch government agencies and business representatives focused on agriculture, water management, logistics, port infrastructure, renewable energy, urban development, and high technology, with both sides expressing interest in boosting trade and mutual investment.

As part of the visit, Amirbayov participated in a roundtable hosted by the Clingendael Institute, where he discussed geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU, NATO, and the Netherlands.

News.Az