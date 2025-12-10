Yandex metrika counter

Dutch side takes late lead: Qarabağ 2 – 3 Ajax

Source: News.Az

The Dutch Ajax has taken the lead for the first time in the match, making the score Qarabağ 2 – 3 Ajax, News.Az reports.

After an intense exchange of attacks, the Dutch side capitalized on a defensive lapse and converted their chance, shifting the momentum in their favour. The goal has added further drama to an already high-pressure encounter, with Qarabağ now urgently pushing forward to find an equalizer.

The match continues at a fast, emotional pace as both teams fight for a decisive result.

More updates to follow.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

