Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, North Macedonia enhance energy cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, North Macedonia enhance energy cooperation
Photo: SOCAR

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and North Macedonia’s ESM JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

The MoU, signed in Skopje, outlines plans to expand the supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to North Macedonia starting in the 2024 winter season, as well as explore additional energy-related projects, News.Az reports, citing the SOCAR’s press service.

With this agreement, North Macedonia becomes the eleventh country to receive Azerbaijani gas, joining Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      