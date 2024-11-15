Azerbaijan, North Macedonia enhance energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and North Macedonia’s ESM JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

The MoU, signed in Skopje, outlines plans to expand the supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to North Macedonia starting in the 2024 winter season, as well as explore additional energy-related projects, News.Az reports, citing the SOCAR’s press service.With this agreement, North Macedonia becomes the eleventh country to receive Azerbaijani gas, joining Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

News.Az