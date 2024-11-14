Azerbaijan, North Macedonia explore cooperation in many areas
AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska Davkova.Gordana Siljanovska Davkova commended the excellent organization of COP29 and noted the interesting presentation on Azerbaijani culture during the opening ceremony, News.Az reports.
She also expressed her support for cultural diplomacy and conveyed her pleasure in getting to know Azerbaijani culture. Additionally, she highlighted the broad opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Gordana Siljanovska Davkova's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to expanding bilateral relations and further developing economic, trade, and cultural ties.
The head of state highlighted the unjust propaganda targeting Azerbaijan in relation to COP29.
Touching on opportunities for investment in North Macedonia, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches importance to developing relations with Balkan countries.
The discussion also included an exchange of views on cooperation in investment, agriculture, tourism, education, and culture.
Both Presidents invited each other for official visits to their respective countries, with mutual gratitude for the invitations expressed.