Azerbaijan, North Macedonia strengthen economic ties

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Afrim Gashi, President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, during which they emphasized the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The sides noted that in January-April of this year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 27 percent compared to the same period last year. Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment and invited businessmen from North Macedonia to actively cooperate, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The parties explored prospects for enhancing cooperation in energy, the Middle Corridor, small and medium-sized enterprises, pharmaceuticals, and other key sectors.

