Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for 20 January martyrs

A state-wide moment of silence was observed for the martyrs of the January 20 tragedy today at 12:00 (local time) across Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Ships and cars sounded sirens throughout the country to remember the victims of the 20 January tragedy.

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Bloody January tragedy, commemorative events have been arranged in all cities and districts of the country, with the national flag lowered on all buildings.

Baku residents have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs since the early hours of Friday to pay tribute to Azerbaijan`s valiant sons and daughters.

News.Az