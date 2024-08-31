Azerbaijan observes pre-election silence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pre-election silence has been announced in Azerbaijan from 08:00 (GMT+4) on August 31 to 08:00 on September 1 in connection with the parliamentary elections to be held on September 1, News.Az reports.

During this period, no campaigning activities are allowed as the nation prepares to head to the polls.According to the Election Code, pre-election campaigning by registered candidates, their authorized representatives, political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, and their authorized representatives must start 23 days before the voting day and stop 24 hours before the start of voting.The pre-election campaign for the parliamentary elections began on August 9, 2023, and has now been suspended in accordance with the pre-election silence rules.Notably, 25 political parties are represented by candidates in the parliamentary elections. The ballots feature the names of 991 candidates.A total of 6,478 polling stations are operational across the republic, for a total of 6,421,960 voters.Among them, 51,141 individuals will be casting their votes for the first time in the parliamentary elections. As per the decision of the Central Election Commission, 6,516,567 ballot papers have been printed.

