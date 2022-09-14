Azerbaijan offered humanitarian ceasefire to Armenia: FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14, 2022, a meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Mikhail Shvidkoy, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for international cultural cooperation, Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on humanitarian and cultural fields of the bilateral cooperation agenda and discussed the issues of implementing relevant measures in bilateral and regional fields.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the tension emerged in the region as a result of the provocations of Armenia. He brought to attention that Azerbaijan has unilaterally proposed a humanitarian ceasefire to Armenia, and that it is not in the interest of our country to escalate the situation and destabilize it.





