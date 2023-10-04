Azerbaijan oil price increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 3 increased by $0.04 and amounted to $97.81 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $0.03 to $96.81 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $80.23 per barrel, down by $0.04 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by $0.12 compared to the previous price and made up $94.68 per barrel on October 3.

News.Az