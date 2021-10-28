Azerbaijan OKs administration of fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the booster dose can be administered after the recommendation of a doctor, based on the conditions of health of the citizen, News.Az reports citing the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI).

“Six months after two-dose vaccination, a booster dose (revaccination) is possible. Six months after two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the human body's resistance to this virus weakens, so a third (booster) dose is recommended. On the basis of the recommendation of a doctor and taking into account the conditions of health of the citizen, the fourth dose of the vaccine can be administered,” the Agency said.

"A citizen who is queuing up for the third dose on the randevu.its.gov.az website is automatically assigned the date of the fourth dose. If there is a doctor's recommendation, then a citizen can go to the point for a vaccination with the fourth dose. If this recommendation is not available, then a third dose is sufficient," it added.

News.Az