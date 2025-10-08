Azerbaijan, Oman set to launch $200 million investment fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Oman have signed a shareholder agreement to establish a joint investment fund worth $200 million.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, a Shareholders’ Agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority on the establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, with a total value of 200 million USD,” Jabbarov wrote on X.

The minister emphasized that the fund will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral investment cooperation and promoting economic growth in both countries.

"It will focus on implementing strategic investment projects across Azerbaijan, Oman, Central Asia, and other regions in key sectors such as the food industry, healthcare, renewable energy, consumer goods, and logistics,” he added.

