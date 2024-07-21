Azerbaijan once again urges Armenia to eliminate territorial claims from its constitution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The constitution of Armenia should be amended to remove direct territorial claims to Azerbaijan, as noted by the Azerbaijani president, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists in Shusha on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide stressed that it is imperative to put an end to these territorial claims.“We do not put a time frame on the peace treaty. Azerbaijan expects an end to territorial claims. We understand that the constitution is an internal affair of each country, but it should not contain territorial claims to another country. The legal framework should be in a form that will put an end to territorial claims,” he added.

News.Az