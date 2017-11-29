Azerbaijan opens criminal cases against officials of several construction companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Investigative Department of the Main Anti-Corruption Department under Prosecutor General is due to carry out the preliminary investigation.

The Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office is investigating the documents submitted by the Labor Relations Monitoring Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the results of the mobile monitoring conducted in connection with the activities of many construction companies – “İ.N.V.” and “XƏZƏR-SV” Housing Construction Cooperatives, “İNŞAAT KONSTRUKSİYALARI”, “FILEUR GLOBAL SECURITY GROUP”, “RAHATLIĞIN MƏKANI-GOLD”, “AZKO İNŞAAT” and “AVES” Limited Liability Companies acting as clients, contactor or subcontractors – as well as the entrepreneurial activities of individual Azer Niftaliyev.



The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and the Prosecutor General’s Office have said in a joint statement that two criminal cases have been opened due to suspicions of I.N.V HCC and AVES LLC officials have employed a number of people before the labor contract entering into force in accord with the Labor Code (Article 162-1.1), abusing their official powers (Article 308.1) acting against national interests which are protected by the law. The Investigative Department of the Main Anti-Corruption Department under Prosecutor General is due to carry out the preliminary investigation.



The investigation also revealed that “RAHATLIĞIN MƏKANI-GOLD” and “AZKO İNŞAAT” employed individuals before the entry into force of the employment contract in accordance with the Labor Code. In connection with this, it was decided to bring these companies to administrative responsibility under Article 192.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences, and the collected materials were sent to the relevant executive authorities for consideration.



Currently, the necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken to fully investigate the abovementioned illegal actions, to prosecute the accused persons and to ensure the payment of compensation.

News.Az

News.Az