Azerbaijan opens trade house in Pakistan’s Lahore

Azerbaijan has commissioned a trade house in Lahore, the largest city of the Pakistani province of Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Punjab’s capital Lahore, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman termed it a landmark initiative that will significantly strengthen bilateral trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

He highlighted that this platform would create new investment and business opportunities, allowing traders and entrepreneurs from both nations to expand their networks, increase trade volumes, and establish long-term economic partnerships.

Inviting Azerbaijani investors to explore Punjab’s thriving market, the Finance Minister pointed out tremendous opportunities in textiles, agriculture, information technology, and energy sectors.

He underscored that economic success is no longer just about increasing trade volumes—it is about leveraging technology, enhancing human capital, and fostering innovation.

Concluding his remarks, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan Trade House will serve as a cornerstone of economic cooperation, strengthening the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He reiterated Punjab’s commitment to fostering stronger trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

News.Az