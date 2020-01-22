Azerbaijan outranks Armenia in military strength rating by 44 spots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global Firepower has released Power Index 2019 listing out countries on the basis of how powerful their militaries are on a scale of 1-137, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to the ranking, Azerbaijan has strengthened its military strength and increased its position to 52nd place. Armenia's position declined to 96th place.

According to Global Firepower, Azerbaijan's total military personnel 367,000 people (3.7% of the population) with active personnel of 67,000 and reserve personnel of 300,000 people.

Armenia has 1.5 fewer military personnel: 245,000 people (8.1% of the population) with active personnel of 45,000 and reserve personnel of 200,000 people.

Azerbaijan's air power is more than twice as big as Armenia's one: 138 aircraft against 63.

Azerbaijan has 665 tanks, 1671 armored fighting vehicles, 419 artillery units, 182 rocket projections. Armenia has only 110 tanks, 500 armored fighting vehicles, 213 artillery units, and 70 rocket projections.

In addition, Armenia has no fleet, while Azerbaijan has 31 naval assets, including 4 submarines.

Azerbaijan's defense budget is $1.6 billion, Armenia has $0.512 billion.

According to the ranking, the United States holds the top spot for global military strength, while China is behind Russia in third place. The remaining countries in the top 10 are India, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Germany.

Georgia is ranked the 85th, Kazakhstan - the 54th, Iran - the 14th. The Israeli army is on 17th place.

News.Az

