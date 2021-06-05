Azerbaijan: Over 47,300 vaccinated against COVID-19 in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 47,366 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 5, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,631 citizens, and the second one to 5,735 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,513,085 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,581,890 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 931,195 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

