Azerbaijan overhauling dry cargo ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company is overhauling the Jafar Jabbarli dry cargo ship at the Zikh shipyard, Trend reports.

“All machine mechanisms of the ship were repaired,” the company said June 29. “Currently, welding work is being carried out on the hull of the ship.”

"The storage spaces will be modernized and the second layer of the hull will be installed as part of further repair operations," the company said.

The length of the Jafar Jabbarli dry cargo ship is 123.5 meters, width - 15 meters. Its speed is 11.7 knots.

News.Az

News.Az