Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s COMSATS to create joint ICT training center

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Executive Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the possibilities of long-term cooperation between the two countries in the fields of communication and information technologies.

The Ministry’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency and COMSATS signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the organization of ICT and Technology Training Courses by Pakistani trainers for ICT professionals in Azerbaijan.

News.Az