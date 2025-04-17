Azerbaijan, Palestine discuss cooperation and Middle East security

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Ahmed Metani, the newly appointed ambassador of the State of Palestine.

Ambassador Ahmed Metani presented a copy of his credentials to the Azerbaijani FM, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, the security situation in the Middle East, including in Gaza, as well as regional peace and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

The two discussed the development of Azerbaijani-Palestinian interaction across various areas, especially political, economic-trade, cultural, and humanitarian domains, emphasizing the prospects for enhancing partnership within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation..

Discussing the current developments in the Middle East, especially in Gaza, Bayramov emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, addressing urgent humanitarian challenges, and reiterated Azerbaijan's stance for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in line with the norms and principles of international law, including relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Metani extended his gratitude for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan to improve the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people suffering from the conflict.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also shared details on the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s demining initiatives, as well as the current stage of reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ahmed Metani thanked the Azerbaijani side for the meeting and expressed his satisfaction with starting his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. He noted that he would spare no effort to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az