Azerbaijan participates in II Economic Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

The II Economic Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Tashkent under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan, says the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), News.az reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the forum by the President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev.

The event, held in a hybrid format, was attended by heads and experts of government agencies, banks, companies, industrial associations, chambers of commerce and industry.

During his speech, Abdullayev spoke about the economic development of Azerbaijan, export and investment opportunities, as well as the directions of Azerbaijan's economic partnership with the SCO countries, and the development of ties between business circles.

"Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are developing, the joint governmental commission on cooperation between two countries makes an important contribution to the development of partnership," he said.

In addition, the head of AZPROMO got acquainted with the exhibition of industrial innovations organized within the framework of the forum.

