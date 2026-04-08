Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban tragedy

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Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre, carried out by Armenian armed groups in the village of Aghdaban in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on the night of April 7–8, 1992.

At the time, Aghdaban consisted of 130 houses, all of which were burned down, effectively wiping the village off the map. As many as 779 civilians were subjected to violence and torture. A total of 32 residents were killed, including elderly people aged 90–100, as well as children and women, some of whom were burned alive, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The attack also led to the destruction of cultural heritage, including manuscripts belonging to poet Gurban Aghdabanli and prominent ashug master Dada Shamshir.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev later described the massacre as one of the gravest crimes against humanity and a source of shame for all humankind.

News.Az