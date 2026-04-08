Russia’s war losses rise by 1,030 in 24 hours, Ukraine says

In its latest update shared on Facebook and reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine’s military said Russia’s overall personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,306,500, News.Az reports, citing General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine also provided updated figures on Russian equipment losses, including:

Tanks: 11,846 (+5 in the past day)

Armored combat vehicles: 24,368 (+4)

Artillery systems: 39,625 (+63)

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,723 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,341 (+1)

Aircraft: 435 (no change)

Helicopters: 350 (no change)

Operational-tactical UAVs: 225,301 (+1,960)

Cruise missiles: 4,517 (no change)

Warships/boats: 33 (no change)

Submarines: 2 (no change)

Vehicles and fuel tankers: 88,103 (+241)

Special equipment units: 4,117 (+2)

The data, the General Staff noted, is continuously being updated.

Ukraine’s military also reported ongoing intense fighting along the front line. On April 7, as of 22:00, there were 128 combat engagements recorded.

The heaviest activity was reported in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, where Russian forces launched more than 70 attacks in total.

The figures have not been independently verified.