Azerbaijan plans tax incentives for WUF13

Azerbaijan is preparing to introduce special tax incentives to support the organization of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), aiming to ensure the international event is held at the highest level.

The proposed tax breaks are outlined in draft amendments to the country’s Tax Code, discussed during an online meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship. The initiative focuses on easing tax obligations for non-residents involved in WUF13-related activities, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Under the draft law, non-resident individuals providing goods, performing work, or delivering services for the forum would be exempt from income tax. Non-resident legal entities earning royalty income through agreements on the use of copyrights or other intangible assets would also receive income tax exemptions. In addition, non-resident companies performing work or offering services linked to the event would qualify for similar tax relief.

The package further proposes VAT exemptions for services performed by non-residents under contract and for the import of goods required for the forum, provided relevant supporting documentation is submitted.

All tax incentives and exemptions are planned to apply for a one-year period starting from September 1, 2025. The measures are designed to attract international partners, reduce organizational costs, and reinforce Azerbaijan’s capacity to host major global events.

The World Urban Forum, organized under the auspices of the United Nations, is one of the most significant global platforms for discussing sustainable urban development. Hosting WUF13 positions Azerbaijan as an emerging hub for international dialogue on urban planning, infrastructure, and smart city development, while the proposed tax incentives signal the country’s commitment to facilitating global cooperation and investment.

News.Az