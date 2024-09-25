Azerbaijan plans to export over 70% of its green energy capacity

Azerbaijan plans to export over 70% of its green energy capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 70 percent of Azerbaijan's green energy capacity will be exported by 2030, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said.

He made the remarks at a panel session on the topic “Period of Energy Transition,” held as part of the Wind Energy Hamburg conference, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az. Shahbazov shared updates on Azerbaijan’s ambitious green energy projects.The minister discussed the progress of green energy corridors, including the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" initiative, which will initially supply 4 GW of green energy to Europe. Additionally, the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe" corridor aims to export 1 GW of renewable energy from Nakhchivan, with further potential for electricity transmission from the Caspian Sea and Central Asia to Türkiye and Europe.Moreover, he informed about the imminent signing of the “Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan”, as well as discussing the possibilities of connecting the green energy corridor “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe” to Central Asia.

News.Az