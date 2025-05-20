Azerbaijan plans to hold CICA forum on digital transformation and innovation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to hold a CICA forum on digital transformation and innovation this year.

The announcement was madeKairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), during the 8th plenary session of the CICA Business Council in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Azerbaijan has proposed a number of significant initiatives within the framework of confidence-building measures for 2025, including a conference on knowledge sharing in the field of digitalization of transport corridors, an event to expand the participation of small and medium-sized businesses in trade through e-commerce, a forum on digital transformation and innovation, and cybersecurity training for specialists from CICA countries," he said.

According to him, digital transformation is no longer an option - it is a necessity.

"Challenges such as limited access to technology and digital skills are great, but so are the opportunities in the field of e-commerce and artificial intelligence," Sarybay added.

News.Az