Tag:
Cica
Baku hosts 13th meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum
09 Sep 2025-10:25
Azerbaijan plans to hold CICA forum on digital transformation and innovation
20 May 2025-11:44
President Aliyev affirms Azerbaijan’s CICA chairmanship is progressing successfully
15 Jan 2025-15:35
Azerbaijan outlines priorities of CICA Chairmanship
17 Dec 2024-17:29
Azerbaijan to assume CICA chairmanship from Kazakhstan within COP29
25 Jul 2024-12:09
CICA chief hails Azerbaijan’s unique experience in post-conflict reconstruction
18 Apr 2024-04:01
Azerbaijani FM meets with CICA Secretary General
17 Apr 2024-11:40
Azerbaijan granted chairmanship of CICA
19 Mar 2024-16:23
Iran opposes acceptance of documents within the NaM and CICA related to terror attack on Azerbaijani Embassy
01 Feb 2023-05:19
President Ilham Aliyev attends official reception hosted in honor of participants of CICA Summit in Astana
13 Oct 2022-09:32
