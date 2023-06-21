Azerbaijan plans to increase non-oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to increase non-oil exports, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said on Wednesday

He made the remark during "The role of the state in the transition from oil capital to human capital" panel discussion held as part of the Human Resources Summit 2023 Forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijani exports in the non-oil sector exceeded $3 billion in 2022.

"This important achievement is a clear confirmation of our desire to develop a diverse economy. At the same time, we continue our work aimed at increasing this indicator," Aliyev added.

According to him, negotiations are underway in Azerbaijan on legal matters related to the competitiveness of non-oil products, the signing of preferential trade agreements with various countries and free markets.

News.Az