Azerbaijan plans to organize promotional tours for COP29 attendees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Promotional trips will be arranged for guests attending COP29, which is set to take place in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has started preparations for the trips.Planned activities include visits to museums, theaters, operas, galleries, and eco parks in Baku and other districts of Azerbaijan. Additionally, guests will enjoy a trip to a winery and taste Azerbaijani wines.The State Tourism Agency is conducting a competition to select the organizing company, with the winner expected to be announced on September 16. The estimated cost for these activities is 159,418 manats ($93,775).COP29 will be held from November 11 to 22 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az