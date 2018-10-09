Azerbaijan playing important role in diversifying energy sources - George Kent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is playing an important role in the diversification of energy sources and routes, new US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the Energy Ministry said in a message Oct. 9.

At the meeting, the sides noted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The high assessment was given to the continued US support for energy projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor project. An exchange of views took place on the project’s role in ensuring the energy security of countries of South-Eastern Europe and the prospects for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor project at a later stage.

Kent said that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the policy of diversifying energy sources and routes, and noted that the position of the US on projects related to energy security remains unchanged.

In turn, Shahbazov spoke about the current situation in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and added that the significance of the project was also expressed at the high-level meetings that took place as part of the 27th World Gas Conference in Washington.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the necessary measures to ensure cooperation on the use of renewable energy sources and reforms in the energy sector, as well as processes taking place in the global energy market.

