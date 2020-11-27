Azerbaijan plays active role in boosting Caspian Sea-Black Sea co-op – Minister Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been continuously working towards strengthening and facilitating the regional cooperation, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks at the 42nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC member states, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

He pointed out that the BSEC was established to transform the Black Sea into the region of peace, stability and prosperity with a shared vision of the future and through mutual cooperation.

The top diplomat said the BSEC has become an important platform to enhance opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, transport, tourism, just to name a few.

“It is encouraging that many important initiatives have been announced, but even greater cooperation is fundamental to ensuring these initiatives produce practical results to the benefit of our people. By facilitating interaction within various working groups and boosting sectoral and public-private cooperation, BSEC can help the Member States to tackle the multiple effects of the COVID crisis and to build back better,” Minister Bayramov added.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has been continuously working towards strengthening and facilitating the regional cooperation.

“My country plays an active role in boosting the Caspian Sea – Black Sea cooperation through concrete initiatives. Energy, transport, ICT, trade and SMEs are among our key priorities and we look forward to deepening our collaboration in the BSEC's related and sectorial bodies and affiliated organizations. We do hope that Albania, as the next Chairman in Office will promote cooperation through result oriented efforts,” he said.

News.Az