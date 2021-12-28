Azerbaijan plays very active role in multilateral organizations, including UN: Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is also playing a very active role in multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, demonstrating its strong commitment to multilateralism and shared responsibility, the UN Resident Coordinator in the country, Vladanka Andreeva, said in a congratulatory letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

On behalf of the UN Country Team in Azerbaijan, Andreeva congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, wished him the best of health and happiness.

The resident coordinator stressed that under President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made progress in all spheres of life, improving the welfare of its people.

She noted that the UN has always enjoyed excellent cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan.

“Next year, we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership, which is going to be an important milestone and opportunity to reflect on the collective achievements, as well as prospects for future collaboration. We are looking forward to continuing our support to the Government of Azerbaijan in the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Andreeva added.

