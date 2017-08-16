Azerbaijan, Poland discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Valeh Alasgarov has met a Polish delegation led by Minister of the National Education Anna Zalewska.

They discussed developing relations between the two countries in variety of fields, AzerTag reports.

Mr. Alasgarov provided an insight into the country`s history, as well as its traditions, culture.

They expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary ties would further develop between the two countries.

Minister of the National Education Anna Zalewska recalled President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to her country. She noted reciprocal visits give a push to developing bonds. “There are good opportunities for cooperation in the economic field,” the Minister added.

She also highlighted the 41st World Scout Conference held in Baku.

News.Az

