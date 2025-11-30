Azerbaijan, Poland engage in consular discussions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Poland held consular consultations in Warsaw on Friday to review the current state of cooperation and discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in the consular sphere, including the potential signing of new bilateral documents and the digitisation of consular services.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in justice, internal affairs, prosecution, migration, and consular matters, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan was represented by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department at the Foreign Ministry, while Poland was represented by Justyna Chrzanowska, Director of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Polish Foreign Ministry.

News.Az