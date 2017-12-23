Azerbaijan prepares ‘black list’ of hotels, travel companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) has prepared a preliminary “black list” of tourism industry participants, which includes 10 individuals and legal entities

Bagirov added that this list was prepared for AZTA members, and not for being revealed in public, AzVision reports.

The list includes not only travel agencies, but also hotels and other companies that deceived tourists, he said.

“At the same time, there are tourists who deceive companies, for example, they refuse to pay for the services rendered to them,” he noted. “The names of several local tourists who have problems with hotels or who deceived travel companies have been already included into the 'black list'.”

He said drawing up the “black list” doesn’t mean that administrative measures will be taken against those included into the list, adding that the preparation of the “black list” is aimed at informing AZTA members about the market participants engaged in fraud.

AZTA has been operating since 2009.

News.Az

News.Az