Azerbaijan presents chair’s summary following NAM's high-level commemorative meeting

On October 11-12, 2021, in connection with a High-Level Commemorative Meeting in Belgrade dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Azerbaijani side, as chairman of the Movement, circulated a Chair’s Summary, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The document notes that the participating member and observer countries, organizations, as well as guest countries and organizations highly appreciated the importance of the meeting organized jointly by Azerbaijan and Serbia. Elaborating on the historical significance of the 1961 Belgrade Conference, the noble goal of peaceful coexistence and sustainable development of all nations in accordance with the Bandung Principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and the creation of the second largest political platform in the world as a result of the far-sighted wisdom and determination of founding fathers of the Movement is commended in the document.

The document expressed the satisfaction with continued relevance, strengthened unity and increased effectiveness of the Non-Aligned Movement nowadays, in view of the persisting and emerging threats and challenges to international peace, security and sustainable development.

The document notes that the participants of the event, having analyzed the international situation, including the continuing growth of political tension, discrimination, racism and xenophobia, accompanied by disrespect for international law, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the socio-economic situation of the states of the world, etc., stressed the importance of mobilizing global efforts in a spirit of multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity.

It is also noted that the participants praised the initiatives put forward by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as post-pandemic recovery.

The document notes that the participating countries support the efforts of the Azerbaijani chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, aimed at enhancing the role and activities of the Movement in the international arena to ensure an effective contribution to meeting global needs.

One of the important developments that took place within the framework of the commemorative meeting was the presentation by the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established some time ago upon the initiative of the Azerbaijani chairmanship, of its recommendations to the leaders of the Movement's member countries in connection with the post pandemic recovery period. We would like to emphasize that the creation of the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement at the initiative of the Azerbaijani chairmanship was highly appreciated in the speeches made by many participants of the high-level event.

