Israel strike kills paramedic in southern Lebanon

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A paramedic has been killed and four others injured after an Israeli strike hit a Civil Defence ambulance in southern Lebanon.

The incident reportedly took place in the Kfar Tebnit area in southern Lebanon, where the ambulance was struck while responding in the field, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

According to NNA, the attack resulted in the death of one emergency responder and left four additional paramedics wounded.

Lebanese authorities described the strike as a serious violation of international law, with officials calling for accountability and urging the international community to take action.

“This raid constitutes an additional war crime,” the report cited officials as saying, adding that those responsible should be held accountable under international frameworks.

The Israeli military has not yet issued a detailed response regarding the specific incident.

The latest strike comes amid continued cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with frequent exchanges of fire reported in southern Lebanon in recent months.

Emergency services in the region have repeatedly come under pressure as fighting intensifies along the border area.

News.Az