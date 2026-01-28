Azerbaijan presents products at Gulfood 2026 in UAE

Azerbaijan presents products at Gulfood 2026 in UAE

A total of 22 Azerbaijani companies are presenting their products at the 31st edition of Gulfood, the annual international food and beverage exhibition in Dubai, UAE.

The participation is supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijani stand features confectionery, non-alcoholic beverages, mineral waters, dried and fresh fruits, canned foods, honey products, and other goods.

It also presents vibrant promotional videos highlighting Azerbaijani companies, along with brochures showcasing Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment climate.

Running until January 30, the event brings together participants from over 195 countries.

News.Az